U.S. FAA finalizing electronic pilot records database

By David Shepardson
 15 days ago

The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday it is finalizing rules establishing a long-delayed electronic pilot records database demanded by Congress in 2010 in the wake of a fatal crash.

In March, the FAA published proposed rules to establish a new database to provide potential employers with rapid access to information about pilot performance and employment records after the crash of Colgan Air Flight 3407 in February 2009 near Buffalo killed 50 people. The FAA said operators will have until late 2024 to fully comply with the rule.

In July, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) cited the FAA's failure to finalize the database as a contributing factor in a February 2019 fatal crash of an Atlas Air (AAWW.O) cargo plane.

The new final rule, which has been submitted for formal publication by the FAA, requires air carriers to report pilots’ employment history, training, and qualifications to the database and to review electronic records when considering pilots for employment.

"It has been a long journey for the families of Colgan Flight 3407, but their tireless advocacy and continued engagement with the FAA has made this database a reality. With it, employers will be able to quickly and thoroughly make informed hiring decisions to keep our skies safe,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson in a statement.

The FAA said the database is "intended to help ensure that no records about a pilot’s performance with previous employers that could influence a future employer’s decision go unidentified."

The captain of Flight 3407 failed three tests known as “check rides” but only disclosed one to the airline. "Access to these records is critical to ensuring that airlines have as much information as possible about a pilot’s qualifications and safety records prior to making a hiring decision," New York lawmakers wrote in February.

In the Atlas crash, the NTSB cited the first officer’s inappropriate response to an inadvertent activation of the airplane’s go-around mode that resulted in his spatial disorientation and led him to place the airplane in a steep dive from which it did not recover.

The NTSB said the first officer had a long history of training difficulties at several employers and cited "deliberate attempts” to hide employment history deficiencies.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
Industrytourtelegraph.com

Airlines can weigh passengers under the new FAA rules

Eventually, luggage may not be the only scale at the airport, as regulators will require airlines to estimate passenger weights more accurately. As part of the new safety regulations, the Federal Aviation Administration is requiring airlines to devise new, more detailed ways to calculate passengers’ and carry-on luggage’s weight. Depending...
Technologyaviationtoday.com

FAA Forms New Rulemaking Committee to Advance BVLOS Drone Operations

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) created a new aviation rulemaking committee to develop a regulatory path for beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone flights, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson announced at the FAA Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Symposium on June 9. “I'm very pleased to announce that the FAA is...
Economymountainviewtoday.ca

Report says Canada needs to bolster plane certification, rely less on U.S. regulators

OTTAWA — A new parliamentary report says Canada's aircraft certification process needs retooling in the wake of two fatal crashes of Boeing 737 Max jetliners. In a study released Wednesday, the House of Commons transport committee recommended Transport Canada conduct a full recertification for any flight system that tacks on a new or altered component — like the one involved in the fatally defective Max 8.
TechnologyFlight Global.com

FAA forming committee to develop ‘beyond line of sight’ drone rules

The Federal Aviation Administration is convening a committee tasked with recommending rules to permit “beyond line of sight” drone operations, a step toward allowing significantly broader use of unmanned aircraft. “The FAA is forming a new aviation rulemaking committee to help us develop a regulatory path for routine beyond-visual line...
Oshkosh, WIwarbirdsnews.com

GA Groups: FAA Flight Training Policy Changes Threaten Safety

PRESS RELEASE – EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — (June 9, 2021) — Federal Aviation Administration policy interpretations on flight training arising out of a recent court decision will have a chilling impact on general aviation safety and create a bureaucratic nightmare for pilots and federal officials, according to numerous GA groups including the Experimental Aircraft Association.
Aerospace & Defensesuasnews.com

OMB – Requests for Comments; Clearance of a New Approval of Information Collection: Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Support Center Case Management System (CMS)

In accordance with the Paperwork Reduction Act of 1995, FAA invites public comments about our intention to request the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) approval for a new information collection. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Support Center Case Management System (CMS) is being created to...
TechnologyOak Ridger

Y-12 becomes "no drone zone” The Y-12 National Security

The Y-12 National Security Complex has deployed a system to counter all unauthorized unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), or drones, over Y-12 airspace, which is a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) designated “No Drone Zone.”. “The National Nuclear Security Administration Production Office (NPO) is announcing this deployment and the airspace restriction to...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

FAA Data Shows Strange Pattern Of Military Encounters With Unidentified Aircraft

It's not just what is happening, it's where it's happening, with pronounced concentrations of incidents off the east coast and in southern Arizona. The Federal Aviation Administration has seen a dramatic increase in drone-related incidents, recording approximately 10,000 reports in the last five years. The War Zone has identified a substantial number of military encounters with unidentified aircraft among those reports, often in sensitive airspace. While some of the incidents represent typical hazards associated with commercial drones, others are indicative of advanced capabilities, including the ability to fly at relatively high altitudes and to potentially operate in coordinated groups. More so, it's not just what’s happening, it is where it is happening that is so intriguing.
Aerospace & Defensejack1065.com

U.S. FAA’s top safety official stepping down effective June 30

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) top safety official said Wednesday he will step down effective June 30. Ali Bahrami, the FAA’s associate administrator for aviation safety since July 2017, had faced criticism from some U.S. lawmakers and family members of those killed in two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes that led to the plane’s 20-month grounding that was lifted in November. Officials said it was Bahrami’s decision to leave the agency.
Aerospace & DefenseUS News and World Report

U.S. FAA Confirms Boeing Halt to 787 Dreamliner Deliveries

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that Boeing had temporarily halted deliveries of 787 Dreamliners as the agency waits for more data to determine if the planemaker's planned inspection method meets federal requirements. "Boeing still needs to show that its proposed inspection method would meet FAA’s federal safety...
Aerospace & Defensewibqam.com

FAA tells U.S. passenger carriers to use ‘extreme caution’ flying over Belarus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Friday it was urging U.S. passenger airlines to exercise extreme caution while flying over Belarus. The FAA notice did not recommend passenger carriers halt flights over Belarus. It comes after Belarusian authorities forced a Ryanair plane to land and arresting 26-year-old dissident journalist Roman Protasevich. The FAA said airlines should “exercise extreme caution until the agency can better assess Belarus’ actions surrounding the May 23 diversion of a passenger jet and the potential for Belarus to repeat similar actions in the future.”
Aerospace & Defensetravelweekly.com

FAA establishes new database to store pilots' work history

The FAA on Wednesday issued a final rule requiring airlines to share the employment history of pilots in an electronic database. The rule also requires airlines to review the database when considering hiring a pilot. The much-delayed regulation is being implemented by the FAA pursuant to requirements included in the...
Trafficsimpleflying.com

How Air Traffic Control Works To Keep Aircraft Flying Safely

When most of us step onto a commercial flight, we take for granted the job that air traffic controllers do, not to mention the systems that enable aircraft to navigate successfully. There is quite a lot involved in air traffic control; let’s investigate how it works. As an example, airspace...
EconomyAviation International News

ExecuJet MRO Africa Gains FAA Part 145 Approval

ExecuJet MRO Services at Lanseria International Airport near Johannesburg, South Africa, has received an FAA Part 145 repair station certificate, enabling it to inspect, maintain, and modify U.S.-registered aircraft and their engines, avionics, flight instruments, and other accessories. The company provides 24-hour line, base, and mobile maintenance for numerous business aircraft makes and models. It also holds airworthiness approvals from civil aviation authorities across sub-Sahara Africa.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

With FAA downgrade, Mexican airlines can't add flights out of San Antonio

Mexican airlines have been adding service at San Antonio International Airport at a rapid pace due to unprecedented passenger demand, but a Federal Aviation Administration ruling has slammed the brakes on future expansion. The May 25 ruling downgrades Mexico’s aviation safety rating and bars Mexican airlines from increasing the number...