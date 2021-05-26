Cancel
Bates County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Bates, Vernon by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 20:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOC013-217-271315- /O.CON.KSGF.FL.W.0047.000000T0000Z-210529T1430Z/ /SCZM7.1.ER.210519T1715Z.210524T1800Z.210528T1430Z.NO/ 809 PM CDT Wed May 26 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Osage River near Schell City. * Until Saturday morning. * At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 32.1 feet. * Flood stage is 30.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 32.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning. * Impact...At 32.0 feet, flood waters impact all of the low lying areas in the Schell Osage Conservation Area as well as several county roads west of Schell City. Target Area: Bates; Vernon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County. Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties.

alerts.weather.gov
