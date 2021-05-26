Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Will the Tories finally tackle Islamophobia in their party?

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Singh investigation into racism in the Conservative party provides a historic opportunity for the party to reset its relationship with Muslim communities. Not because the investigation was a complete whitewash. It wasn’t. There were serious concerns at the start that the investigation was established with restrictive terms of reference that excluded systemic racism, had an adviser who believed the idea of Islamophobia should be “junked”, and selected a peer reviewer who came from a thinktank that devoted an entire anthology to attacking the very idea of Islamophobia. Despite this, the investigation was not entirely toothless. Important recommendations include an overhaul of the complaints process, the reopening of cases that have fallen short of the expected standards and an outreach strategy focusing on meaningful engagement with Muslim communities.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tories#Political Party#Systemic Racism#Muslims#Lbc#The Conservative Party#Ehrc#Racist Incidents#Muslim Communities#Discrimination#Structural Change#Councillors#Conspiracy Theories#Equal Citizens#Potential Action#Social Media Posts#Strategy#Complaints#Restrictive Terms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
Related
Sacramento, CAucdavis.edu

Statement on Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia

Chancellor Gary S. May and Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Renetta G. Tull issued the following statement today (June 2):. We denounce anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, and we stand on our principles that value “our individual differences and our common ground.”. Our university’s Principles of Community remind us to...
MinoritiesThe Guardian

Islamophobia inquiry deliberately excluded Muslim Tories, claims ex-MEP

Muslim members of the Conservative party were deliberately excluded from an inquiry into Islamophobia within its ranks, a former Tory MEP has claimed, as he called the complaints procedure “not fit for purpose” and urged Boris Johnson not to pursue an “English nationalist agenda”. Sajjad Karim, who represented north-west England...
MinoritiesMuslimMatters.org

Intergenerational Islamophobia And Shame – An Unpacking

There are seldom few childhood favorites that I obsessively consumed in my formative years –be they books, films, TV shows- that haven’t molded my ideas and my general understanding of the world around me in a fundamental way. I have the irrepressible, and some might say maniacal, urge to inspect the back of antiquated wardrobes in search of Narnia. I adopted the cognitive dissonance of the Disney renaissance period; that the uncompromising quest for a male companion is an unquestionably radical act. Labyrinth left my basic notion of motherhood awash with complicated, gothic undertones. And I won’t go into what kind of irrational fears the inexplicable zeitgeists of Quicksand and the Bermuda Triangle imbued upon me.
Minoritiesbolnews.com

“Islamophobia Is Real. Racism Is Real”: Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his sincere condolences to the victims of Sunday’s attack and called it an “act of evil.”. Several government dignitaries, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, London Mayor Ed Holder and other politicians attended the two-hour vigil that was broadcast on Facebook to express their solidarity after the killing of four members of a Muslim family due to hate crime.
Politicsunherd.com

The Tories created their own worst enemy

Our institutions are in a state of civil war. Matthew Rycroft, the Home Office permanent secretary, was recently caught on Zoom saying, in time-honoured Yes, Minister style, that there’s no need to “slavishly” follow the Government’s official agenda on diversity and inclusion. Because ministers aren’t unanimous in their support, for example Johnson’s recent ending of unconscious bias training, Rycroft said “we can carry on doing things that we were previously doing”.
Minoritiesgranthshala.com

Opinion: Islamophobia begins with ideas. It always ends in violence

Omar Azizo author of upcoming book Brown Boy: A Story of Race, Religion, and Inheritance. There is a certain kind of fear that every Muslim feels when we travel around the world. It is a fear in the experience of being humiliated and stereotyped for how we look and dress. This fear stems from the fact that for 20 years, our people have been portrayed as terrorists day by day. This fear is heightened among Muslims wearing salwar kameez or hijab, knowing that danger looms around them. Fear resides in the body, in fact our lives can be stolen at any time, just because we are Muslims.
Minoritiesqueensu.ca

Principal’s statement on Islamophobia and London tragedy

On June 6, 2021, a meaningless act of violence was perpetrated against the Afzaal family in London, Ontario. As an academic community in which the reverberations of this tragedy have been felt in deeply personal ways, we must use our voices to speak uncompromisingly against harassment and discrimination in all its forms.
Minoritiesmelodyinter.com

Islamophobia must be condemned by all, says Azmin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Despicable acts of Islamophobia, ranging from hate speech to outright violence, are on the rise again and must be condemned by all right-thinking person regardless of race or religion, said International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali. Referring to the brutal killing...
MinoritiesHong Kong

Ngee Ann Polytechnic lecturer in viral racist outburst accused of spreading Islamophobia

The Ngee Ann Polytechnic lecturer being investigated for allegedly insulting an interracial couple is now accused of spreading Islamophobia in class. His former student, Nurul Fatimah Binti Iskandar Muda Abdul Jalil, outed senior lecturer Tan Boon Lee on social media yesterday for questioning Islamic beliefs and speaking critically of the religion during class back in 2017, prompting the student to ditch the lesson halfway. She reported the senior lecturer to the school but heard nothing back, she said.
PoliticsMetro International

Britain’s Johnson offers qualified apology for Islam remarks

LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a qualified apology for offence caused by his past remarks about Islam in a report that criticised his Conservative Party over how it deals with complaints of Islamophobia. Johnson was interviewed for the report, commissioned by the Conservatives in response to criticism...
PoliticsTelegraph

This is a social democratic government, not a Tory one

Never judge a politician by the labels they choose for themselves. Modern Prime Ministers always coin a term to encapsulate their grand narrative. For Tony Blair it was ‘the stakeholder society’, David Cameron ‘the Big Society’. Despite countless column inches devoted to it, their exact definition has remained elusive. Occasionally...
PoliticsTelegraph

Jewish MP was not hounded out of Labour Party, says Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn has claimed Jewish MP Luciana Berger was "not hounded out of the party" as he comes under renewed calls to resign as a Labour MP. The former Labour leader told the Cambridge University debating society that "Luciana was not hounded out of the party. She unfortunately decided to resign from the party".
Minoritiesthesociologicalreview.org

Muslims and Islamophobia in ‘Raceless’ Societies

This short piece offers reflections on how to write theory that is not merely an abstraction of the social world but rather grounded within it. The process of conceptualising theory cannot be disconnected from the experience of social reality. Rather, for theory to offer critical insight, it needs to be derived from the social world with its inhabitants. In my research, theory thus draws upon young Muslims’ being-in-the-world as Other. How can we appreciate these experiences and the theoretical insights they provide of societies that – in the guise of their progressive liberalism – imagine themselves as ‘raceless’?
EconomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Revealed: The property tycoons who are still not tackling their 'Grenfell' cladding... including a relative of David Cameron's and a prominent Tory donor

A member of David Cameron’s family and a multi-millionaire Tory party donor are linked to firms which are yet to strip Grenfell-style cladding from high-rise buildings, the Daily Mail can reveal. Britain’s biggest freehold investors are implicated by a Government list shaming companies that have yet to start removing deadly...