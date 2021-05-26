Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Belarusian plane turns back after warning about French airspace

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FpEgD_0aBxzG0y00

WARSAW (Reuters) - A Belarusian passenger plane flying from Minsk to Barcelona turned back on Wednesday, data from website Flightradar24 showed, after Poland said it may not be able to enter French airspace.

European Union leaders have directed officials to draw up new sanctions against Belarus and work out a way to ban Belarusian airlines from the bloc’s skies after a Ryanair flight carrying a dissident journalist was forced to land in Minsk.

Belarusian state carrier Belavia flight 2869 from Minsk had been scheduled to land in Barcelona on Wednesday afternoon.

“This pilot received information from us that the French airspace was blocked ... and he may have a problem with entering,” Polish Air Navigation Services Agency spokesman Pawel Lukasiewicz said by telephone.

Belavia declined immediate comment on the flight.

French Junior Minister for Transport Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said on Monday that France had suspended the authorisation for Belavia flights to cross its territory.

Belavia says it has been banned from flying to Lithuania, Latvia, France, Sweden, Britain, Finland, the Czech Republic and Ukraine.

Poland currently allows Belavia flights to enter its airspace. A Belavia flight from Minsk to Warsaw landed in the Polish capital at 1220 GMT on Wednesday, according to the website of the city’s Chopin Airport.

View All 13 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Lithuania#Ukraine#Czech Republic#Belavia Flights#French Airspace#Belarusian Airlines#Plane#Flying#Minsk#Latvia#Britain#European Union Leaders#Warsaw#French Junior Minister#Carrier#Chopin Airport#Barcelona
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ryanair
Country
Poland
Country
Finland
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
Country
Sweden
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Europemymixfm.com

Spain mulls ending deal on Morocco border with enclaves

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain is looking into ending a deal that allows visa-free crossing from Moroccan towns into Spain’s North African enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla, a government official said on Friday. The move comes amid a row between the two countries over issues linked to Western Sahara, a region...
Politicseureporter.co

Belarus opposition leader wants international tribunal to probe Lukashenko

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (pictured) called on Wednesday (9 June) for an international tribunal to be set up to investigate what she called the “crimes” of President Alexander Lukashenko’s “dictatorship”, Reuters. Lukashenko has kept a tight grip on Belarus since rising to power in 1994, and has cracked down...
Celebritiescalvertjournal.com

Polish actor hijacks EU awards speech to scream in solidarity with Belarus

Polish actor Bartosz Bielenia has used his appearance at the EU parliament to stage a protest against ongoing political repression in Belarus. The actor spent 60 seconds screaming into the microphone at Strasbourg’s European Parliament in solidarity with Belarusians protesting against the continued rule of president Alexander Lukashenko and his brutal crackdown on civilians.
TravelVoice of America

EU Parliament Approves Digital COVID-19 Travel Certificate

The European Parliament gave final approval Wednesday to the COVID-19 digital certificate — a smart phone app that European Union citizens can use to travel freely among European countries without having to quarantine or undergo extra tests. The regulations governing the use of the document were adopted in two votes...
EuropeBBC

Dutch find Czech crew remains at WW2 RAF bomber crash site

Dutch salvage workers have found some bone fragments and scraps of airmen's clothing in the debris of an RAF Wellington bomber shot down over the Netherlands in June 1941. The Wellington had a six-man Czech crew, five of whom died. It was downed by a German night fighter, crashing at Nieuwe Niedorp, a village about 60km (37 miles) north of Amsterdam.
Travelmelodyinter.com

Belarus bans foreign travel for citizens, EU closes airspace to Belarusian flights

Many Belarusians are already living abroad or in exile. The Belarusian government of Aliaksandr Lukashenka has put in place temporary restrictions preventing most of the citizens from going abroad. The travel ban comes amid ongoing mass repressions in the country following protests against the outcome of a disputed August 2020 presidential election.
Aerospace & Defensegagrule.net

Belarusian airlines banned from Greek Airspace

Effective immediately air companies based from Belarus cannot fly over the airspace of Greece or land at any Greek airports, was just announced by NOTAM by the Greek Civil Aviation Authority. As part of the implementation of the sanctions decided by the Minsk Summit for the recent incident involving the...
EuropeThe Guardian

EU bans Belarus planes from its airspace over activist arrest

The EU has banned Belarusian carriers from its airspace and airports over the forced landing of Ryanair flight FR4978 and arrest of the opposition activist and journalist Raman Pratasevich. EU ambassadors agreed during a meeting on Friday to require member states to deny the country’s carriers landing and taking off...
Aerospace & Defensebaltimoregaylife.com

The European Union bans Belarusian aircraft from airspace and airports

As of tonight, planes from Belarus are no longer allowed to fly through the airspace of the European Union and therefore not to land at the airports of the member states of the European Union. Brussels’ decision is a reaction to the stopover of Ryanair in Minsk forced by Belarus on May 23. On board was the critical journalist Roman Protasevich, who was removed from the plane and detained.
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

Unlike Boris Johnson, Pope is refusing to meet Hungary’s Viktor Orban, reports suggest

With Boris Johnson recently having fielded intense criticism for hosting Viktor Orban at Downing Street, reports suggest that Pope Francis is now facing pressure over his apparently staunch desire to avoid the autocratic Hungarian prime minister completely.The Catholic leader is set to travel to Budapest in September to celebrate the closing Mass of the International Eucharistic Congress – an event not attended by a Roman Pontiff in two decades.Yet rarer still is the Pope’s alleged intention to deny both Mr Orban and Hungary’s Catholic president Janos Ader the courtesy of a customary papal visit.Citing sources within the Vatican and in Hungary,...
Public SafetyFrankfort Times

Belarusian journalist in prison video after flight diversion

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A dissident journalist arrested when Belarus diverted his flight said in a video from prison that he has been set up by an unidentified associate. The footage of Raman Pratasevich was part of an hour-long TV program aired late Wednesday by the state-controlled ONT channel. In the film, the 26-year-old Pratasevich is also shown saying that protests against Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko are now pointless amid a tough crackdown and suggesting that the opposition wait for a more opportune moment.