Man, 46, severely injured in downtown Williamston crash

A 46-year-old man was severely injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash in downtown Williamston, police said.

Williamston Police responded to numerous calls about a reckless driver on West Grand River Avenue. Around 2:30 p.m., an officer pursuing the vehicle saw the driver cause a crash resulting in serious injuries to a 46-year-old Williamston man on a moped, police. said.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, but is currently listed as medically stable.

The driver is a 77-year-old Lansing man, police said. He is being investigated for driving under the influence.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Williamston Police Department at (517)-655-4222.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook