Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamston, MI

Man, 46, severely injured in downtown Williamston crash

By Chris Lewis
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d59Xd_0aBxzDMn00

A 46-year-old man was severely injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash in downtown Williamston, police said.

Williamston Police responded to numerous calls about a reckless driver on West Grand River Avenue. Around 2:30 p.m., an officer pursuing the vehicle saw the driver cause a crash resulting in serious injuries to a 46-year-old Williamston man on a moped, police. said.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, but is currently listed as medically stable.

The driver is a 77-year-old Lansing man, police said. He is being investigated for driving under the influence.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Williamston Police Department at (517)-655-4222.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Lansing, MI
City
Williamston, MI
Lansing, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Closings#Accident#Grand River#Reckless Driving#Fox47news Website#Breaking News#Daily Headlines#Twitter Like#Downtown Williamston#Crash#Man#Life Threatening Injuries#Officer#Severe Weather#Newsletters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Weather
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
Related
TrafficPosted by
WSYM FOX 47

100 Deadliest Days for teen drivers now underway

The 100 Deadliest Days for teen drivers is now underway. It’s the time of year between Memorial Day and Labor Day when the number of teen drivers who die behind the wheel goes up. AAA says each year an average of 2,081 teen drivers are involved in deadly crashes during these days.
Lansing, MIWILX-TV

Two men die following Burchfield Dr. shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two men who were initially listed as critically injured in a shooting have died. Kian Maliak Miller Jr., 22, and Timothy Isador Minor Jr., both of Lansing, have died. The investigation is ongoing as Lansing Police Department Investigation team continues to interview, gather information, and process...
Lansing, MIWILX-TV

Suspect in custody after police surround home in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple police agencies surrounded a house at the corner of Ottawa and Westmoreland in Lansing. Police armed with rifles surrounded the home in the early afternoon Monday, calling for someone to leave the house. After several tense minutes, the suspect exited and was placed under arrest.
Michigan StatePosted by
9&10 News

Michigan State University Barn Fire Investigation

Ingham County Dispatchers say they were called around 7:45 Saturday night for a fire at the Dairy Cattle Teaching and Research Center on the East Lansing campus. Campus police and East Lansing firefighters found a feed barn on fire. No animals or people were injured doing the fire. The cause...