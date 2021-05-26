Cancel
StormTeam 3: Sunny and dry before all day rain Thursday

By Sean Macaday
KIMT
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cold front has moved through to bring us cooler and drier conditions. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Wednesday with dew points only near 50 or less. All day long clouds and rain around Thursday, with temperatures colder only topping out near 50. We could see a helpful 0.5-1.5 inches of rain Thursday, which could cause some minor flooding with accumulations near that upper end. We'll see those temperatures rebound into the 60s by Memorial Day Weekend and towards 70 degrees on memorial day. Highs look to be back into the 70s for next week.

