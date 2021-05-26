Outdoor siren test canceled in Franklin County Wednesday due to severe weather threat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There will not be an outdoor warning siren test in Franklin County Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather. "Due to the possibility of severe weather in the area today, Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security (FCEM&HS) will suspend its Wednesday noon test of the Franklin County Outdoor Warning Siren System today (Wednesday)," stated Franklin County Emergency Management.abc6onyourside.com