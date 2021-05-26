Boombox Cartel Doesn’t Fear the Reaper

Cola Boyy's debut full length Prosthetic Boombox kicks off with a song that's equal parts heart-felt outsider art and slick neo-disco jam. Produced by the Avalanches and featuring the keyboard work of John Carroll Kirby, "Don't Forget Your Neighborhood" positively overflows with heart and has the kind of hook that's hard to shake. Hours later it'll still be running around the brain's pleasure center like a hyperactive dog chasing a squirrel; chances are good that the warm feelings that Matthew Urango's lyrics and sentiments engender will be hanging around up there too. The rest of the album is a similarly wonderful delight that comes in many different flavors of danceable pop. There's the loping groove of "Mailbox", the funky soft R&B of "For the Last Time", the glitch-y disco jam "Mink" and the loose-limbed French Touch of "Roses"; all of it polished to a reflective shine by a cadre of producers like Nicolas Godin of Air, the aforementioned Avalanches, Andrew VanWyngarden of MGMT, infinite bisous, and Myd. Along with the tunes designed to get feet moving, there are some made for quieter, more introspective moments. The lush late night pop of "Kid Born in Space" and the gloomy '70s soul bummer ballad "One of These Winters Will Take Me" show a different, even more sensitive side of Cola Boyy. At the core of all these great songs -- no matter the mood or tempo -- lies Urango's soul; it beams out of him like the bat signal on a cloudy night. He's taken the lumps that life has given him and turned them around, crafting inspirational music that's uplifting and raw beneath the shimmering surfaces. Delivered in a voice that at times calls to mind a laid back Daniel Johnston, the lyrics tell of his struggles as a young man, a disabled man, and one at the fringes of society, with clear eyed, unvarnished honesty. Only those who have led a charmed life will be able to listen to "Go the Mile" and not feel at least a bittersweet twinge of recognition. That's not the only song where a deeper listen will reveal some realness and truth, the whole album is brimming with it. It's rare that an artist can capture such deepness while also making music that's so easy to dance or chill out to at the same time; music that hurts and heals at the same time. Cola Boyy have done it and Prosthetic Boombox is essential listening for anyone looking for some tears and strength mixed in with their thumping beats and glitter.