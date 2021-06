Those who enjoy nature can take advantage of several upcoming adventures, from full-on hikes to shoreline walks. On Saturday, May 22, there will be a four-mile hike around Big Reed Pond in Montauk at 10 a.m. The meeting place is the Suffolk County Big Reed Pond nature trail parking lot at the north end of East Lake Drive. Rick Whalen is the leader; he can be contacted at [email protected] or 631-275-8539 for questions. Masks are a must.