Irvine City Council Doubles Personal Budgets, Opening Questions on Funding and Accountability

With the long-awaited release of the CalVet studies on the potential costs of the proposed Veteran’s Cemetery, the truth is finally out. We, the residents of the City of Irvine most affected by the proposed project, call on Councilmember Larry Agran to immediately end his campaign of lies and deception and to acknowledge once and for all that the ARDA site is infeasible due to its adjacency to homes, schools, and its unnecessarily higher price.