Irvine, CA

Irvine City Council Doubles Personal Budgets, Opening Questions on Funding and Accountability

By Noah Biesiada
Voice of OC
Voice of OC
 16 days ago
Irvine City Council members decided to double their personal office budgets and remove nearly all safeguards on how they spend that money in a narrow 3-2 vote last night. Originally set up in 1984, the council’s office budgets went largely unnoticed in city politics until last year, when Councilman Mike Carroll was accused of improperly spending portions of his budget on promoting community events he hosted before the election.

voiceofoc.org
