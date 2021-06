Although the Federal Communications Commission helped support the disaster recovery after Hurricane Maria battered Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in 2017, a government review says its supporting role also exposed shortcomings. “We found unclear federal guidance on FCC’s role in disaster response, which could have contributed to confusion and delays,” says the Government Accountability Office (GAO) in a just-released report to Congress. The GAO also says that the FCC has refused to provide a “complete and accurate account” of its disaster response, which could help with preparation for future disasters.