Stabber gets stabbed in Visalia knife fight

VISALIA – The days of fighting with fists to solve some sort of dispute is over. Now fights end in at least a stabbing, like they did on Sunday morning in Visalia. According to the Visalia Police Department, at approximately 12:25 a.m. the police responded to a report of a fight near Santa Fe Street and Center Avenue. Prior to their arrival officers with the California Highway Patrol had arrived on scene and located a subject involved in the incident. The investigation revealed that there had been a fight inside of a business in which a male victim was stabbed. The suspect in that stabbing has been identified as Jontel Brown, 22, of Visalia.