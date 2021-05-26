Esports Industry Set For Massive Growth

Shareholders of Activision Blizzard, the company behind Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, have approved the payment of $ 155 million to their CEO, Robert Kotick. They have done it with the 54% of the support of its shareholders, which suggests that the measure has been accepted in a tight way. In addition, the company delayed the vote for a week, a movement that has occurred in a context marked by criticism, since an investment group has spoiled the remuneration received by the manager, as well as the extension of his contract, which will end in 2023.