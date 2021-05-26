Yuna Almost Auditioned For ‘America’s Next Top Model’
And more revelations from the acclaimed Malaysian singer-songwriter. A decade into her career, Yuna is still keeping busy. Over the past year in lockdown, the Malaysian singer-songwriter has kept her fanbase fed with a string of new songs released through her own label, Yuna’s Room. While her first 2020 release was the timely titled piano ballad “Stay Where You Are,” the singles have gradually bloomed in scope and sound, as she made herself comfortable in independent waters again for the first time since she was signed in 2011.www.nylon.com