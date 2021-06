One of the great things about fly fishing is that there’s always something new to learn; dedicated anglers will never run out of new techniques, species, waters, or fly patterns to figure out. This very blog is dedicated to helping anglers of every level, from novice to expert, to become better, and there are lots of other ways to learn: books, magazines, fellow anglers, and the like. However, trial and error also plays an important role. For me, there are several fly-fishing lessons in which the “error” part of that phrase served up an unforgettable rebuke. You never, ever want to make that mistake again. Here are a few examples.