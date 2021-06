A new leak, or more specifically an EA job listing, may have leaked one of FIFA 22's biggest new features, and one that Career Mode players are going to love. Until FIFA 21, EA cultivated a reputation for ignoring Career Mode and its players in favor of the popular and lucrative Ultimate Team mode. But as alluded to, this changed in FIFA 21, which contained an appreciable upgrade to the long-running mode. As a result of this, many FIFA fans are anticipating Career Mode to be ignored with FIFA 22, but it looks like this assumption is wrong.