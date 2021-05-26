Cancel
England lose Ben Foakes to freak injury for New Zealand Tests and call up Haseeb Hameed and Sam Billings

 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland have added Haseeb Hameed and Sam Billings to their squad for the Test series against New Zealand after Ben Foakes was ruled out by a freak injury. Foakes was set to play his first Test in home conditions next month at Lord's after fellow wicketkeepers Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow - along with Moeen Ali, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes - were rested for the series following their stints in the IPL.

