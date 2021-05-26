Cancel
Charge your phone with the power of the sun using BigBlue's 3-port charger on sale for $52

By John Levite
Android Central
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurns out, and I know this will come as a surprise to some of you, that giant ball of fire in the sky can actually be harnessed to do produce some pretty good power. If you plan on being outside for a camping trip or a long hike and you want to ensure you always have a way to use your mobile devices, grab the BigBlue 3-port foldable solar panel charger while it's on sale for $51.80 at Amazon. This is the lowest price it has been in more than a year and well below its $70 street price. In 2020, the solar panel charger was going for as much as $85 at one point. The last few times it has dropped this low it never lasted long, so we expect this deal won't be around much longer either.

www.androidcentral.com
