2022 Genesis G90 spy shots: Redesigned flagship sedan in the works

This company has expanded its full-bore, magnetic FlowtraMag flowmeter product line to include two new pipe sizes: 1.5 in. and 3 in. This complements the existing sizes (1, 2 and 4 in.) to bring the total offering to five sizes under the new 2581 model number. A simplified design has been incorporated, along with ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) seals for greater chemical compatibility and application versatility. The flowmeter’s PVC body feautres standard Titanium and optional Hastelloy C electrodes, and is designed specifically for flow measurement in short pipe runs. High accuracy is achieved for these typically problematic runs with a modified sensor design that has shorter inlet and outlet pipe length requirements and certified factory calibration. The Hastelloy C electrode is ideal for expanding the meter’s chemical compatibility for other media not suited for titanium. All thermoplastic body construction provides corrosion resistance for long, maintenance-free service life. — GF Piping Systems, Tustin, Calif.