Neptune One becomes first space launch operator to fly from Space Coast Spaceport. KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Space Perspective today announced that its NeptuneOne spaceship test vehicle successfully launched from the Space Coast Spaceport, located adjacent to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The vehicle flew to its target altitude and traversed the Florida peninsula before splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico and being recovered. The historic 6 hour and 39 minute flight marks the first major step towards flying customers to space for an unrivaled experience and perspective of our world from space.