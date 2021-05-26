Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Man Utd and Villarreal fans descend on Gdansk for Europa League final

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZcdHj_0aBxxvgz00
Fans congregate along Dlugi Targ in Gdansk

Thousands of fans have descended on Gdansk for the Europa League final as Manchester United supporters enjoyed their first away day since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men take on Villarreal in the picturesque Polish seaport on Wednesday evening, when 9,500 spectators will be spread around the cavernous Stadion Gdansk.

The finalists received 2,000 tickets apiece but there were many more supporters from both sides in Gdansk, where a huge number of fans decked in bright yellow had travelled from Spain.

Those coming from England had more hoops to jump through as it is outside the Schengen zone, meaning numerous tests and a minimum five-day quarantine period upon returning to the UK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ez39C_0aBxxvgz00

United fan Shaun Logan was not even sure he would be able to make it to Poland after being thrown out of Old Trafford for flinging a scarf at Luke Shaw when taking a corner against Fulham last week.

Warned he is facing a three-year ban, the England left-back saw the supporter’s tweet about the incident and helped diffuse the situation in a social media response that went viral as he said he would do his best to “sort it out”.

“I take my hat off to him,” Logan told the PA news agency from the marina in Gdansk. “What a great season he’s had on the pitch and he didn’t have to do that.

“I think if he didn’t, I might not be here right now. A lot of thanks to Luke.

“The scarf will be staying around my neck tonight! I just hope the lads can get it done. Bring that silverware home.

“It’ll be massive. I love Ole. I think a trophy will give him what he deserves, really.”

Logan, like so many United fans, is doing the day trip to Gdansk, where quarantine restrictions for those arriving from the UK on matchday have been waived.

A group that arrived earlier were attacked in Gdansk on Tuesday night. United confirmed they are helping the victims, with three people reported to have suffered minor injuries.

This is the first time English supporters have been able to travel since the pandemic took control in March 2020 and points to a slow creep back towards normality.

United songs filled the air along Dlugi Targ – the main street in Gdansk – as old friends and new looked ahead to the match.

“It’s been massive,” Logan said. “We go with people that we live near but also we meet people from Manchester and we’ve not seen them in well over a year.

“We live and breathe Man United. Go to work to go to Man United and not being able to go has been hard at times. It’s good to be back.”

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Shaw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man Utd#England#The Europa League#Polish#Old Trafford#Fulham#Matchday#Pa#Stadion Gdansk#Silverware Home#English Supporters#Bright Yellow#Schengen Zone#Men#Tickets#United Songs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Fulham F.C.
Place
Europe
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Micah Richards issues big Manchester United claim on Harry Kane amid verdict on Man City stance

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has said he cannot see his old club spending the sum of money that will be needed to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. Kane has been strongly linked with a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Manchester United, Man City and Chelsea among the clubs named as potential suitors for the England international.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Manchester United warn supporters anti-social behaviour at Old Trafford on Tuesday will lead to 'stadium bans and criminal prosecution' as club hope to avoid repeat of huge protests

Manchester United have warned that they will crack down on any bad behaviour when fans return to Old Trafford. United will welcome back 10,000 supporters for their final home game of the season with Fulham against a back-drop of violent anti-Glazer protests. The club say that any fans guilty of...
SoccerTribal Football

Boca Juniors vice-president Riquelme: We WILL sign Man Utd striker Cavani

Boca Juniors vice-president Juan Roman Riquelme says their move for Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani isn't over. The 34 year-old Uruguay international held talks with Riquelme about moving to Boca ahead of signing a new 12 month deal with United last week. Former Villarreal and Barcelona star Riquelme says while...
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

Manchester United are holding talks for winger today

Manchester United’s recent transfer policy has involved signing some of the best young talents from around the world and putting them in the club’s academy in hopes of developing them into Premier League quality players. Kamaldeen Sulemana is one youngster that they have been linked with, who could be ready...
Premier Leaguemelodyinter.com

​Lazio enter battle with Man Utd for Villarreal defender Torres

Lazio are the latest team showing an eagerness to sign Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres. The young defender won the Europa League with his club side against Manchester United recently. The 24-year-old is also wanted by the Red Devils, who are eager to sign a first-team centre-half this summer. According to...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

From England: Man Utd and Chelsea remain interested in Milan midfielder who could leave for free

AC Milan playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu is attracting interest from two of the Premier League’s top clubs, according to a report. Calhanoglu’s contract will expire at the end of the season and there has been no movement on the renewal lately, with nothing to suggest an agreement over a new deal is imminent. However, the No.10 sent a message to the Milan fans ahead of last night’s clash against Cagliari, as – when speaking to Sky Italia ahead of the game – he strongly hinted that he would like to stay regardless of a top four finish.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

West Ham face losing on-loan Man Utd midfielder Jesse Lingard

West Ham face losing on-loan Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard this summer. The Athletic reports West Ham are trailing in the hunt to sign Lingard from United on a permanent basis this summer. The England international is likely to have suitors that can offer him Champions League football next term,...
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

Villarreal relieved after being given more preparation for Europa League final against Man United as LaLiga makes U-turn on game with Real Madrid.. after TV companies had initially prioritised Eurovision!

Manchester United's Europa League final opponents Villarreal enjoyed a victory on Monday after LaLiga gave in to their request to move their final game of the season against Real Madrid - after initially turning it down due to the Eurovision Song Contest. Villarreal were up in arms after their final...