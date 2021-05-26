This Bug Repelling Coil Works Better Than Citronella Candles
Scouting Report: Not only is this bug repelling device ingenious, it’s the most beautiful one I’ve ever come across, too. The warmer months means one thing for me: bug bites. I have tried just about every little gadget and every single device and spray to keep me bite free. I’ve zeroed in on the best bug spray and even found a soothing CBD ointment for when a bug does get me and I just can’t stop scratching. Recently, I came across a new bug repelling device, and I was excited to give it a try: anything to keep those pesky bugs away.www.thedailybeast.com