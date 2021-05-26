Cancel
Vermintide 2's Chaos Wastes expansion launches free on Xbox, PlayStation next month

By News
Eurogamer.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChaos Wastes, the free expansion for Warhammer Vermintide 2, will arrive for PlayStation and Xbox consoles next month. Already available on PC, the add-on will turn up for Xbox One and Series X/S on 3rd June. PS4 players get the expansion later in June. Fatshark's co-op rat smasher launched on...

