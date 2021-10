Pink's husband, motorcycle racer Carey Hart took to social media recently to update fans on his recovery process for yet another surgery. "Round 2, let's do this!!!!" he captioned a photo of him from his hospital bed, sharing it with his 1.1 million Instagram followers. Hart, 46, had neck surgery. He was given an M6 disc replacement, which is a procedure in which an artificial disc is placed in the spine that mimic's its natural structure and movement, per a report from Daily Mail.

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO