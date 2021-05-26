Python’s Most Confusing Operator

Data scientists often learn Python first before learning SQL, and therefore SQL can either be overwhelming or just a different experience that is not preferred. When there are similar functions in both SQL and Python, it is important to understand which method is best to use. Ultimately, it will go down to preference, and, if you are a Python connoisseur, it might be more beneficial to use Python to group or aggregate your data. In order to know why Python would be better to use over SQL, we will first examine how to group data in SQL. Then, we will explore how to create an example dataset, so that you can follow this Python tutorial. Lastly, and most importantly, we will go over how to group your or aggregate data in Python, which will be exampled in a Jupyter Notebook. Keep on reading if you would like to know why and how to group by in Python.