Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coding & Programming

Python’s Most Confusing Operator

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOperators are an absolutely crucial component to modern programming. They are typically used for mathematical operations, but can be used to mutate a slough of different types and compare those types. The Python programming language has a range of different operators, and new ones are being added constantly with the latest addition being the walrus operator added in Python 3.8. I actually wrote an article on that operator when it was put into the language, the article also includes some highlights of other interesting improvements, and might be worth a read for those interested:

towardsdatascience.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Programming Language#Made Objects#Language Development#Data Structures#Pure Python#Programmers#Modern Programming#Operators#Mutable Objects#Methods#Mathematical Operations#Immutable Structures#Lists#Dive#Datatypes#Personal Preference#Expressions#Tuples#Mistake#Indexes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Coding & Programming
News Break
Python
Related
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

10 Fabulous Python Decorators

The first decorator on this list comes to us from the functools module. This module is included in the standard library, and is incredibly easy to use. It also contains a lot more cool features than just this decorator, but this decorator is certainly my favorite of the bunch. This decorator can be used to speed up consecutive runs of functions and operations using cache. Of course, this should be used with some notes on swap and caching in mind, but in a general-purpose case of use, most of the time this decorator is worth using. If you would like to learn more about Functools and why I love it, I actually wrote an entire article on just that you can read here:
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Basic Text Summarization in Python

How to transform complex written reports into 300 word condensed summaries using text summarization. Text summarization is a sub-set of text mining and natural language processing that aims to take long corpus of text and transform them into a summary that can be easily and quickly read and understood without losing the meaning of the original text.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Python Dictionary Can Be Improved

As long as we use Python, the dictionary is a data structure that we almost can’t avoid using. I would say that the Python dictionary is already good enough in terms of flexibility. After all, the Python language itself is famous for being dynamic. However, if you also use JavaScript...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Using Function Decorators in Python

Learn how to extend the functionalities of function by using function decorators. In this article, I will talk about function decorators in Python, a topic that is not easy to grasp, but an extremely useful design pattern in Python programming. In Python, a function decorator is effectively a function wrapper.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How To Use Python’s New Match Statement

A quick look at Python’s new match statement and how it can be used. Python 3.10 has been out for a little bit now, and has brought about a few new extra features. As with many of the releases, many of the changes to the language are not too significant and are not breaking. To be clear, this is not breaking in the traditional sense, where old code will be broken, but it is to say that code using the syntax in the future cannot use an older version of Python.
Coding & ProgrammingCodecademy

Should I learn Python?

If you're debating on whether or not you should learn Python, the answer is probably yes. As any developer will attest, it's a great addition to almost any tech stack — and it consistently ranks highly among the most popularly used programming languages. Python's popularity stems largely from its power...
Coding & Programmingbetterprogramming.pub

Boolean Operators in Python Aren’t What You Think

There’s more to these little guys than meets the eye. I consider myself a decent Python programmer. I’ve worked with the language extensively in the past and it’s the one I generally feel most comfortable using. But even well within the cozy confines of our comfort zones, every now and...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Confused about the fate of the OnePlus Nord 2? Here’s a theory

The OnePlus Nord CE is going to be amongst the most-talked-about devices of the coming days, as the company will refresh its budget smartphone portfolio. However, the information currently available raises more questions than answers, especially about the OnePlus Nord 2. Last week, TechRadar exclusively confirmed the existence of the...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Finding Duplicate Images with Python

Did you ever find yourself in the situation of going through hundreds, maybe even thousands of images, only to realize that some actually look a bit “too similar”? Could they be duplicates? Then you probably checked both image resolutions, to then delete the one having the lowest. I have found...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

What’s New In Python 3.10–4 Amazing Features You Should Try

From better context managers to Switch statements — It’s gonna be a big one. With Python 3.10 currently in alpha, it’s worthy of looking at the exciting new features. Today we’ll explore the most significant four and briefly mention some minor fixes and changes. Disclaimer: Python 3.10 is not production-ready...
Coding & Programmingai-summary.com

Summary: A beginner’s guide to Data Science with Python

The science of data deals with a large variety of data. Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Data science are very popular today. Data science: This field specifically deals with data acquisition, cleaning, visualisation and making decisions based on data. Machine learning: Building models to learn the...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Python Tricks: “is” or “==”

The answer behind an existential question, in python!. Have you ever gotten the warning in Pycharm that says:. Comparison with None performed with equality operators. Well, today we are going to get to the bottom of the mystery once and for all!. Be prepared, this is actually quite a deep...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Group By in Python, Not SQL

Data scientists often learn Python first before learning SQL, and therefore SQL can either be overwhelming or just a different experience that is not preferred. When there are similar functions in both SQL and Python, it is important to understand which method is best to use. Ultimately, it will go down to preference, and, if you are a Python connoisseur, it might be more beneficial to use Python to group or aggregate your data. In order to know why Python would be better to use over SQL, we will first examine how to group data in SQL. Then, we will explore how to create an example dataset, so that you can follow this Python tutorial. Lastly, and most importantly, we will go over how to group your or aggregate data in Python, which will be exampled in a Jupyter Notebook. Keep on reading if you would like to know why and how to group by in Python.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Customer segmentation with Python

Learn to build a K-Means clustering algorithm for customer segmentation in Python. Customer segmentation is important for businesses to understand their target audience. Different advertisements can be curated and sent to different audience segments based on their demographic profile, interests, and affluence level. There are many unsupervised machine learning algorithms...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

A python equivalent for R markdown

R markdown is a powerful tool for sharing insights with stakeholders. You can write snippets of R code that generate plots. This can then be compiled to a HTML or pdf file that you can share with non-technical stakeholders. This is not as straightforward in python. Yes, Jupyter notebooks are...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

3 Infinite Iterators in Python

It is no doubt that the Python built-in module, Itertools, is quite powerful. Indeed, almost no one can use one article to introduce it inside-out. Therefore, I have picked up three iterator functions that help us yield an INFINITE number of elements. Of course, the pattern is defined by ourselves.