Airlines shun Belarusian airspace as calls for sanctions over plane diversion grow
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The global aviation industry has moved to isolate Belarus as the leader of the country’s opposition called for the international community to act in concert to stop authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka from acting with “impunity” following the diversion of a commercial airliner and arrest of an opposition journalist.americanmilitarynews.com