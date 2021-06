Even by his own extravagant standards of chutzpah, Boris Johnson placing himself at the head of a campaign to help educate every child in the world is a cheeky move. He has used the G7 summit pretty shamelessly to claim credit for a perfectly laudable international effort to direct billions of dollars into post-pandemic educational recovery, with especial emphasis on school places for girls in poorer nations. Never one of life’s feminists, Mr Johnson’s extravagant-sounding plans might carry more conviction were he not simultaneously slashing the overseas aid budget by billions a year and, in the latest round of funding, allocating about £50 per child (in England) for the catch-up in teaching required after a year of unprecedented disruption.