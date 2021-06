VR games have evolved to the point where they are almost indistinguishable from real life. Only real life sucks and that isn’t what people play games for. Eventually, people stopped playing them and games became more game-like. Enter Hiroshi Yuuki (Johnny Yong Bosch), something happened in his past so all he does is game. When the new big game comes out he tried to buy it but was short the right amount. He went to an off-brand game store and got duped by the busty Reona Kisaragi (Natalie Van Sistine) into buying a ten-year-old game called “Kiwame Quest”. Will he enjoy this game or is it really shittier than real life?