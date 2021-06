Fobi receives OTCQB approval for new symbol in connection with the final parts of rebrand from Loop Insights to Fobi. Fobi AI Inc. (formerly Loop Insights Inc.) (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Fobi”), a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement, is excited to announce that, further to its press release dated June 3, 2021 with respect to the Company’s name change and symbol change on the TSX Venture Exchange, the OTCQB Exchange (the “OTCQB”) has approved the Company’s trading symbol change from “RACMF” to “FOBIF”. Trading in the common shares of the Company under the new symbol will commence at market opening on June 10, 2021 on the OTCQB.