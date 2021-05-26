Cancel
Let St. Vincent Take You Down On The Tonight Show

By Chris DeVille
Stereogum
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Vincent made her latest promo stop supporting the new album Daddy’s Home on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show last night. Annie Clark and company made their performance look like something out of the 1970s, in keeping with the album’s aesthetic palette. That meant a retro camera filter and costuming as well as a very colorful graphic billing them as St. Vincent & The Down And Out Downtown Band. Their choice of material was Daddy’s Home highlight “Down,” an extremely funky track with a nasty sitar riff that always makes me think of Justin Timberlake’s FutureSex/LoveSounds banger “What Goes Around…/…Comes Around.” Check out the performance below.

