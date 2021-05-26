Cancel
Chargers Daily Links: Base defense looks a bit different out of the gate

By Michael Peterson
Bolts From The Blue
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased solely off the videos being posted by the Chargers social media team, we can already see the changes being implemented to the defense right out of the gate. In the short videos from Tuesday, we were able to see the defense in a traditional 3-4 base front. I’m not entirely sure on specifics of everyone who was playing where, but we could at least see where players were lining up. In one video, the defense lined up with a tackle head-up on the center (nose), another lineman was lined up on the inside shoulder of the offensive tackle (4i), and Kyler Fackrell was in his spot on the edge outside of the tackle. By deduction, we can tell there was another 4i and edge rusher on the other side of the formation. That’s your traditional base 3-4 front. Your two linebackers in the middle at the time were Drue Tranquill and Kyzir White, but don’t go looking too far into that duo right now.

www.boltsfromtheblue.com
