Bukayo Saka is known as ‘Little Chilli’ at Arsenal, a sobriquet bestowed by his skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on account of the fiery flavour of his displays. Gareth Southgate is beginning to acquire the same taste for Saka as the Arsenal captain, and should he break into the England starting line-up could be as hard to shift as he is at the Emirates, where, at the callow age of 19, he is arguably the player Mikel Arteta can least afford to be without.