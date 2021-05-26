Cancel
Art winner announced

By editor
Chipley Bugle
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, FL – Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) has announced Kaitlyn McCarty of North Bay Haven Charter Academy as the winner of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition for the Second Congressional District of Florida. Kaitlyn’s artwork, titled “The Calm After The Storm,” is a watercolor portrait depicting a half-sunken sailboat off the coast of Panama City, left behind after the devastation of Hurricane Michael. The slow sway of palm fronds surrounding the scene represent that everything is calm at last.

