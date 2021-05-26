‘Britcoin’ offers exciting opportunities to modernise UK currency
This blog was co-authored by David Feltes, Managing Principal and Mark Profeti, Principal Consultant at Capco. Crypto assets continue to dominate the conversation about the future of currencies, payments and fiscal policy. The Bank of England and UK Treasury’s decision to explore the potential for a UK central bank digital currency (CBDC) – perhaps predictably quickly dubbed the ‘Britcoin’ – signals a desire innovate and provide efficiencies whilst maintain control over central bank money.www.finextra.com