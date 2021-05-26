Cancel
Kalamazoo County, MI

Kalamazoo County deputies find man previously missing from group home

By Bianca Cseke
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 16 days ago
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says it has found a local resident of an AFC group home who had walked away from staff about 6 p.m. in Richland Township.

Staff told deputies that Larry Vallar, a resident of the home, was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and red shoes, according to a news release Wednesday.

He’s described as a dark-skinned Black man, about 5’6” and about 160 pounds.

He doesn’t have any known family in the area.

Deputies, along with members of the Richland Fire Department, searched the surrounding area for several hours and Great Lakes Drone Services conducted an aerial search.

