Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

The Pete Store Rolls with Gilliland Into Charlotte

By Official Release
speedwaymedia.com
 17 days ago

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 26, 2021) – The latest winner in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Todd Gilliland will head to the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Friday evening riding the thrill of his win at the Circuit of the Americas this past weekend in Austin, Texas. Gilliland, who won his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, is on a roll of finishes of sixth or better in four of his last five races. The team is fifth in the championship standings.

speedwaymedia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Charlotte, TX
City
Atlanta, TX
City
Richmond, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Gilliland
Person
Bob Jenkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sim Racing#Race Track#Nascar Cup Series#Daytona 500#Victory Lane#The Pete Store Rolls#Iracing#Dgr#Llc#Facebook#N C#Victory Lane#Darlington#Quality Peterbilt Trucks#Races#Mooresville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Instagram
Related
Motorsportswcsx.com

Kyle Larson Spills That Wine! Back To Back Wins! #NASCAR

Can Kyle Larson be stopped! He, and Hendrick are rolling right now! Could Timmy G be right about his Jeff Gordon theory? We’ll recap all of the Fantasy moves from the weekend too! Get ready for All Star Racing in Texas! Timmy G breaks down the All Star Format for this weekend, you’d better take notes…it will be on the quiz.
Charlotte, NCspeedsport.com

Herbst Rolls To First Xfinity Pole At Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C. – Riley Herbst will lead the NASCAR Xfinity Series to the green flag for the first time on Saturday afternoon during the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Herbst, driving the No. 98 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, claimed his first series pole with a 29.350-second lap...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Brandon Overton, Jonathan Davenport Win 27th Dream Prelim Features at Eldora

Two of the winningest drivers on today’s Dirt Late Model circuit wrote another chapter in their big book of 2021 success stories Wednesday night at Eldora Speedway. Brandon Overton and Jonathan Davenport struck first over the 74-count DIRTcar Late Model field by scoring victories in the 27th Dirt Late Model Dream twin-25s, putting themselves in great position for a chance at the $127,000 top prize in Thursday’s finale.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Top 5 drivers in the 2021 All-Star Fan Vote

NASCAR has revealed the top five drivers in the All-Star Race Fan Vote for Sunday evening’s race at Texas Motor Speedway. The annual NASCAR All-Star Race is scheduled to take place this Sunday evening at Texas Motor Speedway for the first time, and 17 drivers are already locked into the race based on this year’s criteria.
Texas Statespeedwaymedia.com

SpeedyCash.com Doubles Up in Texas with Gilliland and AlfredoLove’s Travel Stops and Luber-finer Support McDowell in All-Star Debut

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is preparing for NASCAR’s All-Star weekend at the Texas Motor Speedway. “This weekend is all for our fans,” says Daytona 500 Champion Michael McDowell who will be making his All-Star debut on Sunday in the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops/Luber-finer Ford Mustang. The annual All-Star race pits race winners and champions in a series of sprints with the winner receiving a check for one million dollars. The race heads to the Texas Motor Speedway for its first time.
Motorsportsnbcsportsedge.com

All-Star DFS Gems include value drivers Cole Custer, Austin Cindric

Seventeen drivers are locked into the All-Star Race with recent wins while the remainder of the field will be set through a consolation race. The good news is that with a small field by NASCAR standards, only seven drivers are priced above the $8,333 average needed to fill the six-man roster.
Motorsportsnewsbrig.com

Who won the NASCAR race yesterday? Complete results from Dover race

The winner of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway put a historic car number back into Victory Lane. Alex Bowman drove the Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 to victory in the Drydene 400. Bowman’s predecessor in the car, Jimmie Johnson, won a track-record 11 Cup races at the Monster Mile.
Motorsportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Weekend Preview: Texas Motor Speedway

The NASCAR All-Star Race makes its Lone Star state debut Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway (8 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) with a new six-round, 100-lap format and a cool $1 million paycheck for the race winner. The starting lineup for the first ever NASCAR All-Star...
Texas Statetireball.com

NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas: Drivers, Format, Start Time

The annual NASCAR All-Star race will take place at the 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday night. Six stages make up the 100-lap race where cautions will not count towards the lap total. When the race is over one diver will walk away with an extra $1 million. NASCAR All-Star...
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

Power tops Detroit IndyCar practice, McLaughlin crashes

Will Power has set the pace in the only practice session for this weekend’s Detroit IndyCar double-header while fellow Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin crashed. McLaughlin wound up second-last of the 25 drivers at the completion of the 75-minute hit-out, with just five laps to his name. The New Zealander...
Motorsportsracer.com

Larson holds off Elliott in overtime to win at Sonoma

The competition tried with pit strategy. There were also plenty of cautions, and Sunday even went into overtime. But nothing could stop Kyle Larson at Sonoma Raceway. Larson and the No. 5 team from Hendrick Motorsports were the class of the field Sunday afternoon. On his way to winning for the third time this season, Larson swept both stages and led 57 of 92 laps. He held off teammate Chase Elliott in overtime for his first win on a road course and the ninth of his Cup Series career.
MotorsportsCBS Sports

2021 NASCAR All-Star Race odds: Surprising picks, predictions from advanced model for Texas Motor Speedway

For the second time in four weeks, NASCAR's top drivers will head to Texas, this time for the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race. Texas Motor Speedway will host the event for the first time, and while Cup Series points won't be on the line on Sunday, a winner-take-all prize of $1 million will. The 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race starting grid will see 20 of the Cup Series' very best competing over 100 laps with Kyle Larson, who won in 2019, starting from the pole.
Texas StatePosted by
Speedway Digest

FRM Texas SpeedyCash.com 220 and All-Star Race Preview

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is preparing for NASCAR's All-Star weekend at the Texas Motor Speedway. "This weekend is all for our fans," says Daytona 500 Champion Michael McDowell who will be making his All-Star debut on Sunday in the No. 34 Love's Travel Stops/Luber-finer Ford Mustang. The annual All-Star race pits race winners and champions in a series of sprints with the winner receiving a check for one million dollars. The race heads to the Texas Motor Speedway for its first time.
Motorsportsrotoballer.com

NASCAR DFS Prop Picks: NASCAR All-Star Race - Monkey Knife Fight

Sunday night features the NASCAR All-Star Race from Texas Motor Speedway in Texas. Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, Cole Custer, and Austin Dillon make up the top five for this race. Monkey Knife Fight has an extremely easy fantasy point system: 0.1 points for each lap led and then a set amount of points for their position (20 for 1st place, 19 for 2nd place, 18 for 3rd, and so on).