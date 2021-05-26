The Pete Store Rolls with Gilliland Into Charlotte

The competition tried with pit strategy. There were also plenty of cautions, and Sunday even went into overtime. But nothing could stop Kyle Larson at Sonoma Raceway. Larson and the No. 5 team from Hendrick Motorsports were the class of the field Sunday afternoon. On his way to winning for the third time this season, Larson swept both stages and led 57 of 92 laps. He held off teammate Chase Elliott in overtime for his first win on a road course and the ninth of his Cup Series career.