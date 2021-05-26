Cancel
Greenville, SC

Woman arrested for hitting EMS worker with pickup truck

 17 days ago
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office issued the following media release Wednesday. (GREENVILLE, SC) – Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in connection with the incident involving an EMS worker getting intentionally struck by a vehicle. Yesterday evening deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office F.A.S.I.T...

ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
Audacy

Sheriff: Parole absconder on the run after causing crash that leaves woman trapped under her car in Pontiac

PONTIAC (WWJ) Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies rescued a woman pinned under a car in Pontiac following a hit-and-run crash allegedly caused by a parole absconder. The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect ran a stop sign, and broadsided her car the area of Rundell and Edison around 10:20 a.m. Thursday. His vehicle spun around struck a utility pole before coming to rest—he then leapt out of the passenger door and ran away, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Audacy

Police respond to multiple overnight shootings in Hazelwood

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) Pittsburgh Police and EMS responded to multiple overnight shootings in the Hazelwood area that saw two people get transported to hospitals. Around 11:40 p.m. authorities were called to the intersection of Second and Flowers avenues for a reported shooting victim. Upon arrival they...
Harvey, LAPosted by
Audacy

Late night murder in Harvey

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s investigating a murder that occurred late Friday night in Harvey. Just after 11:00 pm, deputies responded to a report of gunshots outside of a nightclub in the 3700 block of Westbank Expressway. They located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to...
Wichita, KSPosted by
Audacy

Wichita firefighter injured in house fire

A Wichita firefighter was injured while responding to a house fire in west Wichita. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Friday night in the 4300 block of west Douglas. A fire spokesperson said the firefighter, a 25 year veteran with the department, went down while inside the house. Crewmembers were able to pull him out and perform CPR.
Kansas City, KSPosted by
Audacy

Man charged in fatal wreck in Kansas City, Kansas

A man is facing manslaughter charges for an accident in May that killed a man in Kansas City, Kansas. Police say Diquan P. Fant, 27, was driving a Ford Thunderbird at a high rate of speed when he ran a red light on May 9 and collided with a Kia Soul driven by Henry C. Fletcher, 53, of Kansas City, Kansas.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Audacy

Teen girl missing from Dunning

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing from Dunning on the Northwest Side. Aniyah “Niyah” Seawood was last seen Monday at her home in the 3600 block of North Nordica Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. Seawood, who may be in need...
Wichita, KSPosted by
Audacy

Police: Wichita hit and run victim dies from injuries

A Wichita woman who was critically injured in a hit-and-run accident last Saturday, has passed away. The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. Saturday at Douglas and Greenwood. The hit-and-run left Lynny Pale, 26, critically injured. Police confirmed on Friday that Pale had died in the hospital. An investigation revealed Pale...
Topeka, KSPosted by
Audacy

Topeka residents honored for saving woman from burning home

Two Topeka men have been honored for rescuing a woman from a burning home. The Topeka Fire Department on Thursday gave “citizen heroism awards” to Robert Havens and Mark Elder. The fire broke out at the woman’s home in March. Fire Chief Craig Duke says that if the men hadn’t...
Walhalla, SCwgog.com

Fatal accident victim was Oconee businessman

The head of a small operation within the Oconee Business Center in Walhalla lost his life last week in a traffic accident on highway 11 in Greenville County. His wife survived the accident. The death May 13 of Dana Todd, a Keowee Key resident, is being mourned locally—especially by Dave Eldridge of the Tri-County Entrepreneurial Development Corporation. Eldridge counted the 58-year old Todd a personal friend, and he championed the strides that Todd’s Vermon company has made in producing ultrasonic probes. Though small in size, Vermon is an example of a successful start-up company which has a connection with French businessmen. Todd died in a highway 11 accident at Marietta. Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans said, “On Thursday morning, May 13, 2021 our office responded to Highway 11 and Danna View Court for a traffic collision involving two vehicles. The driver in one of the vehicles, identified as 58-year old Dana Todd, was pronounced dead on scene shortly after the arrival of EMS. An external examination on Thursday, May 13, 2021 determined the cause of death to be due to blunt force trauma. Manner of death is accidental.”
Greenville County, SCPosted by
Audacy

GCSO investigating shooting on Anderson Road

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the 1700 block of Anderson Road. Dispatchers got a call just after 10PM last night regarding the shooting. When deputies responded, they found a teenaged victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a...
Greenville County, SCthejournalonline.com

Juvenile shot, GCSO seeking information

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the 1700 block of Anderson Road Sunday night. At 10:04 pm, a call was received concerning a victim that had been shot. Deputies responded and located a juvenile victim who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. According to the GCSO, the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and the injury(s) is believed to be non-life-threatening. No suspects are in custody. Deputies have information that the suspect(s) were in a white vehicle.