Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

Modi’s Religious Nationalism Hurts India’s Hindus, Too

By Sunita Viswanath
Foreign Policy
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe motto of the modern Indian state, printed on every note and coin, is Satyameva Jayate, a Sanskrit phrase meaning “Truth Alone Triumphs.” But the current Indian government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come to power on a dangerous lie that they have been selling to India’s Hindus: that in a country where they make up 80 percent of the population, Hinduism is under threat—and will only prosper if they support the ideology of Hindutva, or Hindu nationalism.

foreignpolicy.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
Person
Amit Shah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hindus#Government Of India#Bharatiya Janata Party#Hindutva#Indians#Muslims#Jamaat#Tablighi Jamaat#Sikhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
India
Related
Indiaq957.com

India’s Modi to hold first talks with Kashmir leaders since removal of autonomy

SRINAGAR, India (Reuters) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold face-to-face talks with top political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, the first such meeting since his government revoked the region’s autonomy in 2019, detained thousands and imposed a lockdown. India said carving its only Muslim majority state...
Politicsthebharatexpressnews.com

Modi to host mega meeting with politicians at J&K today: why this matters, what’s on the agenda

The meeting, which could determine how the dynamics at play in Jammu and Kashmir might take shape in the coming days, made the news on its likely agenda. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold high-stakes talks with parts of Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi on Thursday, a politically significant move that aims to resume engagement between the Center and the valley’s leaders 22 months after the region lost its statehood and special status.
Indiasamachar-news.com

PM Modi’s all-party meet with J&K leaders today; high alert along LoC, internet services suspended

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an all-party meeting with the leaders of Jammu and Kashmir today. A total of 14 leaders, including National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone and Muzaffar Hussain Baig and Apni Party leader Altaf Bukhari, will attend the meet at the Prime Minister’s residence in Delhi. BJP J&K unit leaders Kavinder Gupta, Nirmal Singh, and Ravinder Singh, and Bhim Singh from J&K Panthers will also attend today’s meet.
Entertainment24newshd.tv

Puppets to perform at Modi’s APC drama on Kashmir: Mushaal

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front leader Yasin Malik and Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization, said on Thursday that Narendra Modi’s all parties conference on Kashmir is another theater and drama where his puppets will perform at time when Modi has choked Occupied Kashmir, reported 24NewsHD TV channel.
ReligionPosted by
Vice

Inside the Islamophobic Clubhouse Rooms Modi’s Men Visit

For young Indians who believe in Hindutva or Hindu nationalism - an ideology championed by the political party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi - his government is simply not doing enough. But these Indians have found a place to vent their frustrations directly to members of Modi’s ruling party, often...
Politicspreciouskashmir.com

Mehbooba, Sajad Lone, others reach PM’s residence for big meet on J&K

New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence for all party meet. Few minutes earlier, Muzaffar Hussain Baig and Sajad Lone also left for the meeting from Jammu and Kashmir House in Delhi. The three BJP leaders – Ravinder Raina, Nirmal...
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi pays tribute to Indian Olympians

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to all the Olympians who represented India on the occasion of Internation Olympic Day on Wednesday. "Today, on Olympic Day, I appreciate all those who have represented India in various Olympics over the years. Our nation is proud...
Indiasouthasiamonitor.org

Modi's Kashmir meeting has many regional ramifications, will be keenly watched

It is expected to be a consequential day for the future of Jammu and Kashmir. Speculation is agog, in both India and Pakistan, and among Kashmir watchers globally, which includes perhaps the United Nations, about the all-party meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened on Thursday, June 24, to discuss the future of Jammu and Kashmir.
Indiasamachar-news.com

Nitish Kumar Leaves for Delhi Amid Speculations About JD(U) Joining Union Govt

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday left for the national capital, purportedly for medical reasons, though speculations ran rife that bargaining a decent share in the Union cabinet was also on the agenda of the JD(U) de-facto leader. The JD(U) has been a BJP ally for close to three decades, barring a hiatus in 2013-2017.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Union Ministers congratulate on India's vaccination drive

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Union Ministers congratulated the nation on administering the highest single-day number of COVID-19 jabs in the world today. Union Minister Amit Shah in a tweet said, "Incredible! Another feather in the cap of India's vaccination drive. 80 Lakh COVID vaccine doses administered today. Such a record-breaking accomplishment. Congratulations to the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodiJi.""World's LargestVaccineDrive blazes ahead, firing on all cylinders. A record-breaking 47 lakh COVID19Vaccine doses administered so far on Day 1 of implementation of revised guidelines of our VaccinationDrive", tweeted Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.
Yogabostonnews.net

World is realising benefits of Yoga, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): The world is realising the benefits and the uniting potential of Yoga, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the seventh International Yoga Day on Monday. "The world is realising the benefits and the uniting potential of Yoga. I thank @PMBhutanfor his constant passion towards...
Indiathenewstrace.com

Gupkar leaders will attend PM Modi’s assembly on Jammu and Kashmir, the following day a gathering might be held in Delhi

Gupkar Alliance leaders to wait all-party meet referred to as via PM Narendra Modi: Gupkar leaders will attend the all-party assembly to be hung on June 24 beneath the chairmanship of High Minister Narendra Modi. Gupkar alliance president Farooq Abdullah introduced this as of late. The leaders of the coalition took this choice after intense deliberation some of the AAP. Their assembly was once happening for the ultimate 3 days at the factor of attending the PM’s assembly. Additionally Learn – Amarnath Yatra canceled for the second one time in a row because of Corona epidemic, Aarti might be achieved on-line for devotees.
BusinessBBC

India economy: Seven years of Modi in seven charts

Narendra Modi stormed India's political stage with grand promises - of more jobs, prosperity and less red tape. His thumping mandate - in 2014 and again in 2019 - raised hopes of big bang reforms. But his economic record, in the seven years he's been prime minister, has proved lacklustre....
Indiathenewstrace.com

Risk of enlargement of Modi cupboard, Nitish Kumar achieving Delhi as of late

Bihar Leader Minister Nitish Kumar is achieving Delhi as of late amid the potential for enlargement within the Union Cupboard. It’s been stated that he’s going to Delhi on a personal excursion. Nitish Kumar goes to depart for Delhi after the SLBC assembly via video convention on Tuesday. Additionally Learn – Gupkar leaders will attend PM Modi’s assembly on Jammu and Kashmir, the following day a gathering will likely be held in Delhi.