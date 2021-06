Central Bank of Nigeria’s intervention to rejuvenate the power sector in the country is expected to amount to N120 billion to address the problems of volatility and lack of funds that are plaguing the industry. The action was taken at the same time as Ahmed Zakari, who is currently the Special Advisor to the Nigerian President on matters of Infrastructure, had confirmed that the Federal Government had been speeding up the process of disbursement of a CAPEX of 120 billion in Nigerian currency to overhaul and strengthen the system. The bank’s funding will be equally distributed among companies that generate electric power (GENCOs), the DISCOs or the companies in charge of distribution of electricity and meter program maintenance, and the other organizations that provide service and gas.