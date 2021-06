A north Iowa man is facing multiple charges after he left the scene of an auto accident Tuesday. Mason City Police arrested 62-year-old Mckinley Dudley, Jr. when he was found in the 600 block of South Jackson Avenue walking around a car he had abandoned and was believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run accident earlier in the day. Dudley was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, an open container violation, failure to stop in an assured and clear distance, failure to provide proof of insurance, and public intoxication.