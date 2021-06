Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus, and MLB.com have all ranked Franco as the No. 1 prospect in the game in both 2020 and 2021. The 20-year-old shortstop signed with the Rays as a highly-touted international free agent in 2017 and has lived up to the hype in the minors, hitting .333 across all levels since debuting in rookie ball in 2018. He’s been tearing up Triple-A Durham in 2021, hitting .323 with 11 doubles, 6 triples, and 7 home runs in 38 games.