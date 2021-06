EDISON – After six months of operation and issuing more than 300,000 vaccines, the Middlesex County Regional COVID-19 Vaccine Mega-site in Edison will shut down. Operated by RWJBarnabas Health, the Army National Guard, Office of Emergency Management (OEM), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Middlesex County, the mega-site will administer its final round of vaccines on June 26 and the last second doses will be administered on July 17.