Oak Knoll, the top-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, is the defending Tournament of Champions victor, and have been the favorite to repeat for most of this season. Oak Knoll’s state tournament run hasn’t changed that perception so far. Oak Knoll more than doubled Camden Catholic’s score to win the quarterfinals, and then earned a 16-8 win over a Mount St. Mary squad that has an argument to be considered the second best team in Non-Public A.