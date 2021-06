SIOUX CITY — On what was a total off night for the Sioux City Explorers, the Chicago Dogs handed them their second straight loss, 8-0. Sioux City’s offense never got going against Dogs starter Michael Bowden. The former first-round draft pick and big leaguer had his best stuff working as he twirled six shutout innings, allowing only two base runners all night. Bowden allowed a walk in the bottom of the first, and a single in the fifth. He tied a season high with seven strikeouts, a mark he set in his first start against the X’s on May 29th. He needed just 76 pitches to navigate the six innings as he picked up the win.