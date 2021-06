Theresa May has lashed out at the government's Covid travel policy, saying the UK is "no further forward" one year after the pandemic hit — despite more than half of UK adults receiving two doses of a vaccine.The former prime minister suggested Britain is beginning to fall behind Europe in reopening its borders to travellers. She said the UK is sending a message to the rest of the world that "global Britain is shut for business".Ms May's comments in a debate on the aviation industry in the House of Commons on Thursday came as an expert warned quarantine-free travel...