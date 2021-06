Speed and versatility seem to be a theme in Matt Rhule’s offensive plan. The poster child for this strategy is Christian McCaffery. A clear-cut option for this list, McCaffery has been nothing short of stellar when healthy. Drafted in 2017, McCaffery immediately made an impact for his new club. His 435 yards and two touchdowns on the ground seem insignificant, however, he caught 80 passes en-route to 651 yards and five touchdowns. In fact, in his first three seasons, McCaffery was targeted at least 100 times each season. An injury in 2020 saw McCaffery sidelined for all but three contests. After a year of missing their MVP, Carolina looks to right their record with a healthy McCaffery in the lineup.