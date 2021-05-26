Cancel
Oregon State

Leading with Compassion

By ASCD Guest Blogger
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article*This is part four of a series on “navigating the leadership learning curve.” Read posts three, two, and one. Love. It is a scary word for some. It rolls off the tongue for others. It is a private word for many, and a powerful mechanism for elevating a positive culture for all. There are many ways to show your love within your school community and each of us may have our own unique ways. However, no matter how you show your love, a caring culture starts with feeling like you belong and are valued. In fact, infusing a positive and vibrant culture into your work environment is critical to effective leadership.

#Community#Educational Leadership#Powerful People#Important People#Deep Love#Cosa#Genuine Love#Nurturing#Forgiveness#Appreciation#Effective Leadership#Relationships#Rigor#Resiliency#Vulnerability#Academic Achievement#Positive Affirmations#Collaboration#Behavior#Connections
