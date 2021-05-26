Can healing be legislated?
As the Minnesota Legislative Session takes its budget negotiations into overtime, lawmakers are wrapping up important negotiations on the typical topics of budget, taxes and, perhaps most important, how to improve public safety and police accountability in our state. In this last push, there is an innovative and under-the-radar approach to healing our state that should not be missed. Over the last year, healing has become a central component of our national conversation on racial justice, and Minnesota lawmakers now have an opportunity to enact policies that could start the healing process for key stakeholders in the debate on public safety.www.minnpost.com