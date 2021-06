As part of Monday’s regular meeting of Weirton City Council, City Manager Joe DiBartolomeo recognized the community service of three city residents. First up was Tom Banketas, the founder of Orion Development, a commercial development and construction company which has been involved in numerous business projects in the region. Of particular note was Banketas’ involvement in the construction of the Weirton Christian Center’s new facility on Ivy Street. In addition to DiBartolomeo, Banketas was joined by his wife, Gerri, and Kim Weaver, director of the Weirton Christian Center. DiBartolomeo also honored Dean Makricostas, who was joined by his family, for his service to the Weirton Greek community and for his contributions to various local events. Makricostas also is the city judge. Also honored was Vince Gurrera, the current city attorney, who DiBartolomeo said contributes to many local causes. — Craig Howell.