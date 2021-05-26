Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Swiss accelerate economic re-opening as COVID-19 infections wane

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fbr3D_0aBxt9hs00
Guests sit outside of a restaurant, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in the old town of Zurich, May 22, 2021. Picture taken May 22, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Switzerland will allow larger private indoor and outdoor gatherings than originally planned starting on Monday, the government said, as rising vaccinations and falling COVID-19 infections prompt the nation to accelerate its economic re-opening.

The government said on Wednesday that the improving epidemiological situation would allow for private gatherings of 30 people indoors and 50 outdoors, after saying last week it planned to maintain the limit at 10 people indoors and 15 people outdoors.

Attendance at public events will also be expanded, to 100 people indoors and 300 outdoors, from current limits of 50 and 100 people, respectively. No fixed seating plan will be required, as had been originally proposed.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Current Events#Covid 19 Infections#Rising Vaccinations#Public Events#Outdoor Gatherings#Private Gatherings#Outdoors#Accelerate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Europe
News Break
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthwhbl.com

Swiss to launch COVID-19 certificates next week

ZURICH (Reuters) – Switzerland will start distributing “COVID-19 certificates” next week to people who have been vaccinated, tested negative or who have recovered from an infection, the government said on Friday. It was still working out details of when a certificate — available in hard copy and electronic format —...
ScienceNature.com

Infection kinetics of Covid-19 and containment strategy

The devastating trail of Covid-19 is characterized by one of the highest mortality-to-infected ratio for a pandemic. Restricted therapeutic and early-stage vaccination still renders social exclusion through lockdown as the key containment mode.To understand the dynamics, we propose PHIRVD, a mechanistic infection propagation model that Machine Learns (Bayesian Markov Chain Monte Carlo) the evolution of six infection stages, namely healthy susceptible (H), predisposed comorbid susceptible (P), infected (I), recovered (R), herd immunized (V) and mortality (D), providing a highly reliable mortality prediction profile for 18 countries at varying stages of lockdown. Training data between 10 February to 29 June 2020, PHIRVD can accurately predict mortality profile up to November 2020, including the second wave kinetics. The model also suggests mortality-to-infection ratio as a more dynamic pandemic descriptor, substituting reproduction number. PHIRVD establishes the importance of early and prolonged but strategic lockdown to contain future relapse, complementing futuristic vaccine impact.
RestaurantsPosted by
Reuters

Turkey eases COVID-19 measures, partly re-opens restaurants

Turkey further eased measures meant to curb coronavirus infections on Monday including partially lifting a weekend lockdown and opening restaurants to a limited number of guests. President Tayyip Erdogan said the lighter measures, in response to falling cases, would go into effect Tuesday. Under the new rules, nationwide daily curfews...
MarketsMetro International

India accelerates vaccine supplies in fight against COVID-19

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India’s Serum Institute will increase production of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines by nearly 40% in June, officials said on Monday, in the first step towards alleviating a shortage that has worsened the country’s battle with coronavirus. The world’s second most-populous nation has struggled with a catastrophic outbreak of...
SoftwareTechRepublic

Google Cloud: COVID-19 accelerates AI use by manufacturers

76% of executives say they have embraced "digital enablers" like artificial intelligence, data analytics and cloud. According to new research from Google Cloud, manufacturers around the globe have accelerated their use of digital technologies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the 1,154 senior manufacturing executives polled for the report, "Google Cloud Industries: Artificial Intelligence acceleration among Manufacturers," 76% said they have embraced "digital enablers" such as artificial intelligence, data analytics and cloud.
Public Healthwhbl.com

Swiss plan to ease entry, loosen public life as virus cases wane

ZURICH (Reuters) – Switzerland plans to ease entry restrictions this month and further open up public life as COVID-19 cases continue to decline, the government said on Friday. Only people arriving from countries with worrying levels of coronavirus mutations would be in focus, and they could enter without testing as...
Public Healthmeadowlakenow.com

Quebec relaxes COVID-19 restrictions as Ontario accelerates reopening plan

COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed in much of Quebec today as Ontario announced that its reopening plan will be moved ahead by several days. The Ontario government says it will begin loosening restrictions on businesses and outdoor gatherings as of Friday. It had originally planned to begin the first step of the reopening plan on June 14.
Public Healthinsurancebusinessmag.com

Swiss Re examines emerging risks in a post-COVID world

Swiss Re has released a new report that examines the threats that will shape the post-COVID-19 risk landscape. These threats range from the unintended consequences of COVID-related government intervention to the dangers of restarting under-maintained industrial facilities. The report, SONAR 2021: New Emerging Risks Insights, also highlights the need to...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

India records 91,702 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

India on Friday reported 91,702 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, and 3,403 daily deaths from the coronavirus. The South Asian country's total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.3 million, while total fatalities are at 363,079, according to data from the health ministry. Our Standards: The Thomson...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Indonesia reports 9,868 COVID-19 infections, highest since Feb. 22

JAKARTA, June 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported on Sunday 9,868 COVID-19 daily infections, the highest since Feb. 22, the COVID-19 task force said. Total infections are 1,911,358. The Southeast Asian country also reported 149 COVID-19 fatalities, taking the total to 52,879. (Reporting by Tabita Diela and Stanley Widianto; Editing by...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,489 - RKI

BERLIN, June 13 (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,489 to 3,714,969 , data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday. The reported death toll rose by 18 to 89,834 the tally showed. (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)